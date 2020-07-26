A New Orleans tradition survives at an Alabama restaurant

BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) — A two-decade-old New Orleans-themed tradition continues at a historic restaurant in Alabama this week, despite the death of its longtime co-owner and recent closures related to COVID-19.

AL.com reports that the Bright Star restaurant in Bessemer will again hold its “A Night in New Orleans” celebration. It actually will take place over three nights — Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The Bright Star brings a well-known New Orleans chef to the restaurant each year for the event. This year, it’s Thomas Robey, the executive chef of Tujaque’s, who previously worked in Birmingham.

Jimmy Koikos, the longtime co-owner of the 113-year-old restaurant, began the tradition in 1989. The late Jamie Shannon from New Orleans’ Commander’s Palace restaurant was the guest chef for the first several years. Robey, who has also worked at Commander's Palace, was the guest chef last year.

Koikos died of cancer in November. And in March, the restaurant had to temporarily close its dining room for about two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bright Star reopened to 50 percent of its usual seating capacity of 330 guests in mid-May, but closed again for a week for a cleaning and employee testing after a server tested positive for coronavirus on July 12.

Now that the restaurant has reopened, Andreas Anastassakis, the executive chef and co-owner, said it's important to keep the tradition going. “This is 31 years now of doing the event," he said. “To lose a year would really take away from the significance of what Jimmy started back in 1989 with Jamie Shannon.”