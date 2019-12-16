‘A Milford Christmas’ holiday concert Dec. 21

Milford City Hall will ring out with Christmas and holiday cheer on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. when The Milford Concert Band (MCB), along with the Mayor’s Office, presents its annual holiday concert, “A Milford Christmas.” The concert is free to the public. A reading of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will be narrated by Milford media personality, Brian Smith.

The band will be completing its 27th year as the official band of the City of Milford, with many favorite melodies for children of all ages. On Sunday, Dec. 22, the band brings the sounds of the holidays to the Milford Senior Center, at 1:30 p.m.

The Milford Concert Band is a 30-piece band made up of local musicians of various talents, from student players, area semiprofessionals, to retirees and performs around 20 shows a year for the public. The band is always looking for new talent to expand the ranks of their current musical base. The MCB rehearses Monday evenings at 7:30 p.m. at the Fowler Memorial Building. More information about the band’s activities may be found on their Facebook page.