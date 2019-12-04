A Child’s Christmas in Wales at library

On Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m., Milford Library, 57 New Haven Avenue, welcomes Colin Lane and Rebecca Zaretzky, performing Dylan Thomas’ masterpiece, A Child’s Christmas in Wales. This tale takes the audience back to Wales at the beginning of the 20th century and views the holiday scenes through a child’s eyes. It is funny, warm, and nostalgic, an announcement said.

Lane has appeared on Broadway, Off-Broadway, Off-Off-Broadway and at most of the major regional theaters in the U.S. Recently, he received a Best Actor nomination for his portrayal of Slasher/Basher in the world premiere of Honor Molloy’s, Crackskull Row at the 1st Irish Festival, Off-Broadway. He’s a Connecticut Critics’ Circle Award, Orlando Award and Drama Desk Award nominee and Dramalogue Award winner (L.A.).

Zaretzky is excited to perform with Lane in this special holiday tradition of A Child’s Christmas in Wales. She has performed in regional theater including: Carnival! (Gloucester Stage Company). The Comedy of Errors, Two Gentleman of Verona, The Tempest (Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival). She has also performed in many productions in the Boston area. Most recently, she played Hope in Anything Goes! with the Whitney Players in Hamden. Rebecca was honored to receive the 2016 Onstage Critics Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her role as Percy in The Spitfire Grill at Community Theatre at Woodbury. She is available as a vocalist for events as a member of the trio band Stitch in Time. Zaretzky is a graduate of the Boston Conservatory with a B.F.A. in musical theater and is a member of Actors Equity.

This program is made possible through the support of the Friends of Milford Library. All are welcome to this free event.