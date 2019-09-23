https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/9-year-old-Las-Vegas-boy-caught-driving-mother-s-14461118.php
9-year-old Las Vegas boy caught driving mother's car
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a 9-year-old boy was not injured after taking his mother's car for a joy ride.
KTNV-TV reports the incident happened Sunday around 8:45 a.m. after the child took the car.
Police say the boy's mother was in the shower when he took off.
A resident called authorities after spotting the boy driving.
Officers were able to stop the car.
The boy was released to his mother.
No citations were issued.
