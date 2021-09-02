9/11 victims' families seek probe of missing evidence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Relatives of the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks called Thursday for the Justice Department's inspector general to investigate the FBI's failure to produce certain pieces of evidence from its investigation.
The victims' relatives regard that missing evidence as potentially crucial in proving their premise that the Saudi kingdom was complicit in the attacks. That thesis forms the basis of a pending federal lawsuit in New York, though U.S. investigations have not conclusively established such a link.