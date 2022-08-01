80 men in South African court on charges of raping 8 women MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, Associated Press Aug. 1, 2022 Updated: Aug. 1, 2022 10:05 a.m.
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — More than 80 men suspected of the gang rapes of eight women and the armed robbery of a video production crew in the South African town of Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, appeared in court on Monday.
The men were arrested at an abandoned mining site following the rapes and robbery near the disused mine.
MOGOMOTSI MAGOME