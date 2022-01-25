77 years after Auschwitz, Jews honor those who rescued them KIRSTEN GRIESHABER, Associated Press Jan. 25, 2022 Updated: Jan. 25, 2022 2:42 a.m.
1 of14 The 93-year-old Polish citizen Andrzej Sitkowski, who was named "Righteous Among the Nations" by Yad Vashem in 1995 talks to the Associated Press during an interview in Durach, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 Andrzej Sitkowski was 15 years old when his mother told him that she had been asked by a neighbour to hide a little Jewish girl from the Nazis at their home. This year, as the world commemorates the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the German Nazi Auschwitz concentration and extermination camp on January 27, 1945, Yad Vashem and the Conference on Jewish Material Claims against Germany have teamed up to highlight the stories of "Righteous Rescuers" the people who risked everything, even their own lives, to save Jews from getting murdered by the Nazis and their henchmen. Alexandra Beier/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 The 93-year-old Polish citizen Andrzej Sitkowski, who was named "Righteous Among the Nations" by Yad Vashem in 1995 talks to the Associated Press during an interview in Durach, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 Andrzej Sitkowski was 15 years old when his mother told him that she had been asked by a neighbour to hide a little Jewish girl from the Nazis at their home. This year, as the world commemorates the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the German Nazi Auschwitz concentration and extermination camp on January 27, 1945, Yad Vashem and the Conference on Jewish Material Claims against Germany have teamed up to highlight the stories of "Righteous Rescuers" the people who risked everything, even their own lives, to save Jews from getting murdered by the Nazis and their henchmen. Alexandra Beier/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 FILE - In this 1943 file photo, a group of Polish Jews are led away for deportation by German SS soldiers during the destruction of the Warsaw Ghetto by German troops after an uprising in the Jewish quarter.hetto by German soldiers on April 19, 1943. This year, as the world commemorates the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the German Nazi Auschwitz concentration and extermination camp on January 27, 1945, Yad Vashem and the Conference on Jewish Material Claims against Germany have teamed up to highlight the stories of "Righteous Rescuers" the people who risked everything, even their own lives, to save Jews from getting murdered by the Nazis and their henchmen. anonymous/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 A group of Jews, including a small boy, is escorted from the Warsaw Ghetto by German soldiers on April 19, 1943. This year, as the world commemorates the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the German Nazi Auschwitz concentration and extermination camp on January 27, 1945, Yad Vashem and the Conference on Jewish Material Claims against Germany have teamed up to highlight the stories of "Righteous Rescuers" the people who risked everything, even their own lives, to save Jews from getting murdered by the Nazis and their henchmen. anonymous/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Andrzej Sitkowski, center, attends with Marion Kozak Miliband, left, and Hadassah Kozak, right, a ceremony in Yad Vashem, Jerusalem, Feb. 19, 1996. Andrzej Sitkowski was 15 years old when his mother told him that she had been asked by a neighbour to hide the little Jewish girl Hadassah Kosak from the Nazis at their home. This year, as the world commemorates the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the German Nazi Auschwitz concentration and extermination camp on January 27, 1945, Yad Vashem and the Conference on Jewish Material Claims against Germany have teamed up to highlight the stories of "Righteous Rescuers" the people who risked everything, even their own lives, to save Jews from getting murdered by the Nazis and their henchmen.( Yad Vashem via AP) Show More Show Less
8 of14 The 93-year-old Polish citizen Andrzej Sitkowski, who was named "Righteous Among the Nations" by Yad Vashem in 1995 poses for a photo during a interview with the Associated Press in Durach, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 Andrzej Sitkowski was 15 years old when his mother told him that she had been asked by a neighbour to hide a little Jewish girl from the Nazis at their home. This year, as the world commemorates the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the German Nazi Auschwitz concentration and extermination camp on January 27, 1945, Yad Vashem and the Conference on Jewish Material Claims against Germany have teamed up to highlight the stories of "Righteous Rescuers" the people who risked everything, even their own lives, to save Jews from getting murdered by the Nazis and their henchmen. Alexandra Beier/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 People walk down the Babicka Street in Warsaw, Poland, on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in the area where during World War II stood a house in which the Christian Polish Sitkowski family were hiding Hadassah Kosak, her mother Bronislawa and her sister Marion from the Holocaust. They all survived and Andrzej Sitkowski, his mother Helena and his sister Magda were named "Righteous Among the Nations" by Israel for having saved the Jewish family. The house was bombed and destroyed in 1944. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Andrzej Sitkowski, center, attends with Marion Kozak Miliband, left, and Hadassah Kozak, right, a ceremony in Yad Vashem, Jerusalem, Feb. 19, 1996. Andrzej Sitkowski was 15 years old when his mother told him that she had been asked by a neighbour to hide the little Jewish girl Hadassah Kosak from the Nazis at their home. This year, as the world commemorates the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the German Nazi Auschwitz concentration and extermination camp on January 27, 1945, Yad Vashem and the Conference on Jewish Material Claims against Germany have teamed up to highlight the stories of "Righteous Rescuers" the people who risked everything, even their own lives, to save Jews from getting murdered by the Nazis and their henchmen.( Yad Vashem via AP) Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 The 93-year-old Polish citizen Andrzej Sitkowski, who was named "Righteous Among the Nations" by Yad Vashem in 1995 poses for a photo during a interview with the Associated Press in Durach, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Andrzej Sitkowski was 15 years old when his mother told him that she had been asked by a neighbour to hide a little Jewish girl from the Nazis at their home. This year, as the world commemorates the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the German Nazi Auschwitz concentration and extermination camp on January 27, 1945, Yad Vashem and the Conference on Jewish Material Claims against Germany have teamed up to highlight the stories of "Righteous Rescuers" the people who risked everything, even their own lives, to save Jews from getting murdered by the Nazis and their henchmen. Alexandra Beier/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
DURACH, Germany (AP) — Andrzej Sitkowski was 15 years old when his mother told him that she had been asked by a neighbor to hide a little Jewish girl from the Nazis at their home.
“It was a short conversation, and then, yes, we decided to take in Hadassah and she was brought over to our house in 1943,” Sitkowski says, looking back at those difficult years during World War II when he lived with his widowed mother Helena and younger sister Magda on the outskirts of the Polish capital of Warsaw under German occupation.
Written By
KIRSTEN GRIESHABER