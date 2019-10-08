74-year-old man struck, killed by tractor-trailer

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police say a 74-year-old man has been struck and killed by a tractor-trailer in Massachusetts.

Pittsfield police say the man was struck just after 7 p.m. Monday as he was walking across the driveway of a concrete structure manufacturer in the city.

The truck was turning into the business.

Responding officers performed life-saving measures on the man at the scene before paramedics arrived and pronounced him dead. His name was not released.

The truck driver, a 34-year-old Lee man has not been charged.

The death remains under investigation.