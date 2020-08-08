7 people cited for illegal entry of the Crater Lake caldera

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Seven people were cited for illegally entering the Crater Lake caldera, creating a hazardous situation and putting park staff at risk, officials said Saturday.

KOMO-TV reports Crater Lake National Park staff received a report Friday afternoon of multiple visitors in the caldera between Rim Village and Discovery Point. Law enforcement staff responded quickly to attempt to locate them, the park said.

Park officials said the Cleetwood Trail is the only safe and legal way to access the shore of Crater Lake.

“Climbing in the caldera at any other location is strictly prohibited,” officials said. “The slopes are very unstable, and through the years, visitors have been seriously injured or even killed by illegally entering the caldera.”

Rescue staff rappelled over the edge of the caldera to look for the individuals and provide technical rescue assistance if needed. Jackson County Search and Rescue was deployed. Lake research staff was called in to the lake to launch a boat for a possible rescue from the shore.

The group was eventually spotted near the shoreline below Rim Village. Seven people climbed out on their own and were cited. No one was injured.