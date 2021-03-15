68 teams punch their ticket. Now comes the hard part EDDIE PELLS, AP National Writer March 15, 2021 Updated: March 15, 2021 2:41 a.m.
1 of12 Oregon State's Jarod Lucas, right, celebrates with teammates after defeating Colorado in an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Pac-12 men's tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing calls out to players during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Creighton for the championship of the Big East men's tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in New York. Georgetown won 73-48. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Iona head coach Rick Pitino walks off the court after Iona won an NCAA college basketball game against Fairfield during the finals of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Atlantic City, N.J. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) is hugged from behind by guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) and they celebrate with Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game against Ohio State at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 North Texas head coach Grant McCasland, right, and forward Thomas Bell (13) celebrate after Bell's 3-point basket during overtime in the championship game against Western Kentucky in the NCAA Conference USA men's basketball tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. North Texas won 61-57 in overtime. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 North Texas guard Javion Hamlet, center, looks to pass while defended by Louisiana Tech forward Kenneth Lofton Jr., left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Conference USA men's tournament, in Frisco, Texas, Friday, March 12, 2021. Matt Strasen/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Gonzaga celebrates after defeating BYU in an NCAA college basketball game for the West Coast Conference men's tournament championship Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Mount St. Mary's guard Damian Chong Qui (15) hoists the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after their win in an NCAA college basketball game for the Northeast Conference men's tournament championship against Bryant, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Smithfield, R.I. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
The 68 teams whose names popped up in the March Madness bracket only thought it was time to celebrate: The next four or five days figure to be the most nerve-wracking part of their seasons.
Welcome to Bubble Ball — the NCAA Tournament is being played in a pandemic, where no player can show up for the games in Indianapolis without seven negative COVID tests, and no team is really “in” the tournament until the ball is tipped off.