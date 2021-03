Julie Carr Smyth/AP

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Six police officers in Ohio's capital city have been ordered to cooperate with an investigation into allegations of police violence during anti-racism protests last year, the Columbus Department of Public Safety announced Thursday.

The officers are not suspects but are considered witnesses whose information is needed to prosecute the case. Rick Wozniak, a former FBI agent hired by Columbus to investigate the police violence accusations, issued the orders.