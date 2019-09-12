5K with a twist: ‘zombies’ will chase runners

Milford has a lot of 5Ks each year, but a new one is adding a twist that is bound to make it stand out from the rest. Runners will be chased by “zombies.”

The first Run for Your Lives Zombie 5K & Party, organized by the Walnut Beach Arts & Business Assocation, will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Walnut Beach Pavilion, with proceeds going to support the Walnut Beach Farmers’ Market and families in need.

The race registration opens at 4 p.m. Runners will race along Silver Sands Beach, and according to local business owner Susan Patrick, they will be chased by hidden zombies.

“The inspiration for the race is all our favorite zombie movies and, of course, The Walking Dead,” Patrick said. “We just figured people run a little faster when chased by hungry zombies.”

There will be slow zombies and some quick zombies, and runners who are caught will get a sticker to show they have become a zombie.

After the race there will be a dance party in the Walnut Beach pavilion, including a DJ, large screen zombie movies, a mobile pub serving beer, wine and a signature secret cocktail, a zombie buffet and more.

Tickets are $25 for the race, $25 for the party and $40 for both..

“We’re also looking for any zombies roaming around Milford who are hungry for something fun to do,” Patrick said. Interested zombies can contact her at susan@walnutbeachcreamery.com.

To register, go to runsignup.com/Race/CT/Milford/WABABAZombie5K.