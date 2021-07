BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — More than 50 employees at the People’s United Bank processing center in Brattleboro will be laid off.

The layoffs are expected to start in October and be completed by about May 20, 2022, the Brattleboro Reformer reported on Sunday. M&T Bank Corporation and People’s United Financial Inc. announced in February that M&T would acquire People’s United in an all-stock transaction worth about $7.6 billion.