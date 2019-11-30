https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/50-000-deer-taken-in-first-weekend-15-drop-14872278.php
50,000 deer taken in first weekend, 15% drop
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — State officials say hunters in Illinois took a total of 50,173 deer during the first weekend of the firearm season Nov. 22-24.
The preliminary total reflects a 15% drop in the number of deer harvested compared with the first weekend in 2018.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says that the seven-day firearm season will conclude Dec. 5-8.
But IDNR notes that there are other hunting opportunities under way or approaching. They include archery hunting and hunting with muzzleloaders, late-winter antlerless-only deer hunting and Chronic Wasting Disease hunting in certain counties.
