5 things to know today

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams leaves the stage after addressing supporters during an election night watch party in Atlanta. She centered her campaign on women of color. In the election, more than 51,000 Black women in Cobb County cast ballots, a number typical for presidential election years but spectacular for midterms, eclipsing the turnout of the 2014 midterm by nearly 20,000 votes. less FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams leaves the stage after addressing supporters during an election night watch party in Atlanta. She ... more Photo: John Amis, AP Photo: John Amis, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close 5 things to know today 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. BLACK WOMEN MOBILIZE, SEIZE POLITICAL SPOTLIGHT They have long been the Democratic Party’s most reliable and loyal voters, but for generations that allegiance didn’t translate to their own political rise.

2. PREPARING FOR BACK TO SCHOOL AMID PANDEMIC Parents in some states are getting their first look at a new school year as the coronavirus continues to cause upheaval in school systems around the country.

3. HEARING COULD OFFER NEW DETAILS IN CHILDREN'S DEATHS Prosecutors plan to begin sketching out their evidence against a couple at the center of a bizarre case of two missing children whose bodies were later unearthed in rural Idaho.

4. ISAIAS CRAWLS TOWARD THE CAROLINAS The storm is near hurricane strength just a day after bands of heavy rain lashed Florida’s east coast as state officials dealt with surging cases of the coronavirus.

5. HSBC SAYS NET PROFITS PLUNGED 96% Europe’s biggest bank reports its net profit plummeted in the second quarter of this year as lower interest rates combined with the downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic stunted business activity.