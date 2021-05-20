5 Louisiana deaths blamed on weather; heavy rain continues

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Stormy weather that has pounded Louisiana this week is now blamed for five deaths, with four of the fatalities involving motor vehicles and floodwaters, the state health department said Thursday.

One death involved a power outage that caused a failure of oxygen equipment for a 76-year-old man in East Baton Rouge Parish, the department said in an email. The other deaths were a 33-year-old man found dead in a flooded vehicle in East Baton Rouge Parish; a man, 44, whose car ran into a flooded canal in West Baton Rouge Parish; a man, 61, found in a submerged car in Calcasieu Parish; and a 46-year-old man whose vehicle crashed while traveling through floodwaters.