ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Health Department has confirmed five cases of Legionnaire's disease in Franklin County, including one death, but the source of the infection is unknown, it said Tuesday.

The cases were reported between Aug. 12 and Aug. 29 and appear to be clustered in the St. Albans area, the department said. The death was in a person in their 70s, it said.