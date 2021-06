LIMA, Peru (AP) — A 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit Peru's central coast late Tuesday, causing some residents of the capital to run out of their shaking homes or buildings. There were no immediate reports of damages.

The U.S Geological Survey said the quake's epicenter was 6.4 miles (10.3 kilometers) west-southwest of Mala in Canete province, and had a depth of 50 kilometers.