$5,000 offered to help solve woman's 1988 disappearance

CHARLEVOIX, Mich. (AP) — Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information that could help solve the likely homicide of a northern Michigan woman who disappeared in 1988.

Victoria Salisz of Boyne Falls was a 69-year-old waitress at Pippin's, a restaurant in Boyne City. Her car was in her driveway when she vanished, and her purse and keys were inside the house.

“The totality of the circumstances leads us to believe we are looking at a homicide,” said Lt. Michael Wheat of the Charlevoix County sheriff's office.

State police last year used a drone to take photos of her property. A dig in the area was also conducted. Salisz' body hasn't been found.

Sheriff Chuck Vondra told The Associated Press in 2019 that people who were in prison with a potential suspect were interviewed. DNA also was collected from family members.

“I did know Vicky personally. I was in high school and got a part-time job at the same restaurant as a busboy. ... What a wonderful person," Vondra said this week.

He said it's not too late for people with information to step forward.

“Sometimes it’s the small pieces that put a big case together,” the sheriff said.