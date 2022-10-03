49ers use defense, Deebo Samuel to beat Rams 24-9 JOSH DUBOW, AP Pro Football Writer Oct. 3, 2022 Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 11:11 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs toward the end zone to score against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, top, runs against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson II (1) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 A protester is hit by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, middle left, and linebacker Bobby Wagner during the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Rams in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, top, sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) reacts after sacking Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Deebo Samuel turned a short catch into an electric 57-yard touchdown, Talanoa Hufanga returned an interception for a score and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-9 Monday night.
Jeff Wilson Jr. also scored on a 32-yard run that gave the Niners (2-2) their seventh straight regular-season win over their in-state rivals.