$400M shift to Michigan roads would impact other spending

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — To help pave roads and fix bridges, the Republican-led Legislature has passed a state spending plan that would shift $400 million in general funds to the transportation budget.

GOP lawmakers say it could prevent a gasoline tax increase and would spend a record amount on infrastructure. It's a temporary move that lacks a permanent, dedicated revenue stream for deteriorating roads, however, one that would provide just 20% of the minimum $2 billion experts say is needed annually.

The fund shift, while not a new trend, would impact a variety of spending in other parts of state government. It is drawing criticism from Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as she decides what to sign or veto in the budget after she had little input following a breakdown in talks.