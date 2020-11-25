4-year-old killed, 16-year-old wounded in Kansas shooting

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (AP) — A man has been arrested after a 4-year-old girl was killed and a 16-year-old was wounded in a western Kansas shooting that stemmed from a domestic dispute, authorities say.

Garden City police said in a news release that the teen was found around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of an elementary school, where classes weren't in session. Officers were investigating when they were notified of the second shooting victim less than a mile away.

Police said a 31-year-old was taken into custody and both victims were taken to a hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead and the teen was treated for critical injuries.

Police offered no details about what led up to the shooting, except that it was the result of a domestic dispute.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and loved ones of everyone affected by this tragedy," police said.