4 shot, including shooter, at senior apartments in Mayville

MAYVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Four people, including the assailant, have been shot at a senior living apartment building in Dodge County, according to sheriff's officials.

Authorities say the shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Mayville. Spring Glen Apartments matches the address provided by the sheriff's office.

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to the apartment building and found four people had been shot. All four were treated at the scene and transported by air to hospitals.

Mayville Mayor Rob Boelk said the shooter is one of the people who were shot and is in critical condition. Officials did not release the conditions of the others.

It has been a “troubling and disturbing night” for Mayville, Boelk told the the Fond du Lac Reporter.