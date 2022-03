GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A former prison guard, two inmates and a so-called “facilitator” are the latest defendants to plead guilty to a federal racketeering conspiracy at a Maryland prison, a federal prosecutor said.

A news release from the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office says the scheme involved inmates at Jessup Correctional Institution as well as outside facilitators paying bribes to correctional officers to smuggle narcotics, alcohol, tobacco and cell phones into the prison.