4 people now charged in deaths of SW Missouri couple

WILLARD, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors in southwestern Missouri have charged four people in connection with the November shooting deaths of a couple.

Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson announced the charges Wednesday.

Alex Chute and his fiancee, Brianna Sproul, were found dead Nov. 14 on the front porch of their home in the small town of Willard.

Court documents accused Chute's ex-wife, Theresa Cox, of planning the killings and enlisting the others to help. Cox and Chute were in a custody battle over their 4-year-old daughter.

Police allege that Duncan “Mixxi” Bogle shot the couple. Cox allegedly had a co-worker at a pizza restaurant, Matthew Plumb, provide an alibi and dispose of the murder weapon. A relative of Plumb's, Therin Plumb, is accused of also helping to get rid of the gun.

Cox, Bogle and Matthew Plumb face first-degree murder and other charges. Therin Plumb is charged with evidence tampering.

All four suspects are in custody.