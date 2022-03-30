Refugees doubt Russia will end war as 4 million have fled BASSAM HATOUM and JAMEY KEATEN, Associated Press March 30, 2022 Updated: March 30, 2022 8:03 a.m.
MEDYKA, Poland (AP) — The number of Ukrainians who have fled the Russian war reached the dramatic new landmark of 4 million people, the United Nations announced Wednesday, as Moscow kept up its attacks — even in places where it had vowed to ease its military operations.
"I do not know if we can still believe the Russians,” said Nikolay Nazarov, a young man who fled from Kharkiv with his father in a wheelchair as he crossed the border into Poland.
BASSAM HATOUM and JAMEY KEATEN