4 firefighters injured when roof of burning home collapses

SIKESTON, Mo. (AP) — Four firefighters in southeastern Missouri are recovering from injuries they sustained when the roof of a house where they were battling a fire collapsed on them, officials said.

Sikeston fire crews responded Friday evening to the house fire, Cape Girardeau television station KFVS reported. Arriving firefighters found flames coming from the roof and went inside the house to try to knock down the blaze. Moments later, the roof collapsed, officials said.

The four firefighters were taken to local hospitals for treatment, and all are expected to recover. Officials said two firefighters suffered minor injuries from heavy falling debris, a third suffered a broken hand and the fourth was kept overnight for monitoring.

The home was not occupied at the time of the fire, which is still under investigation.