4 children removed from home after police discover meth lab

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Four young children have been removed from a Foxborough home and two people will face charges after authorities say they uncovered a suspected methamphetamine lab.

Police removed the children while servant a search warrant at the home on Sunday, state fire officials said. The children were being taken to a hospital to be evaluated. Two people are being ordered to court to face charges, officials said. Their identities were not immediately released.

Officials say it's the result of months of investigation by the Massachusetts State Police's Clandestine Lab Enforcement Team. The team is made up of detectives, chemists and bomb squad technicians who work with officials at the state's Department of Fire Services.