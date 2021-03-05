4 Hong Kong activists given bail as prosecutors drop appeal ZEN SOO, Associated Press March 5, 2021 Updated: March 5, 2021 8:35 a.m.
1 of9 Supporters of the 47 pro-democracy activists charged with conspiracy wave mobile phone lights outside a court in Hong Kong, Friday, March 5, 2021. Four of the 47 pro-democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion were released on bail Friday, after prosecutors dropped an appeal against the court's decision to grant them bail. Vincent Yu/AP Show More Show Less
HONG KONG (AP) — Four of 47 pro-democracy activists charged under Hong Kong's tough national security law were released on bail Friday after prosecutors dropped an appeal of an earlier court decision.
The 47 activists were charged Sunday with conspiracy to commit subversion under the security law over their involvement in an unofficial primary election last year, which authorities say was a plot to subvert state power and paralyze the government.