4 Albuquerque fireworks displays planned to avoid gatherings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are teaming up to stage July Fourth fireworks displays in each quadrant of the metro area to encourage residents to avoid congregating in any one area. while restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak remain in effect.

A statement announcing the planned displays said the multiple displays are intended to allow residents to watch the fireworks from home.

The four fireworks displays will launch from the Ladera Golf Course, North Domingo Baca Park, the Los Altos Golf Course, and Tom Tenorio Park.

The announcement statement said the sites will be closed to the public several hours ahead of the planned launch time of 9:20 p.m. for safety reasons, and it said the city “”is strongly discouraging residents from gathering near the launch sites."

Also, law enforcement officers will be at each launch site and street parking around each one will be restricted in the hours leading up to the launch time and during the event.