3rd inmate at Omaha facility tests positive for COVID-19

A flag flies Friday, May 15, 2020, on the grounds of the Life Care Center nursing and rehabilitation facility in Elkhorn, a suburb of Omaha, Neb., where a large number of staff and residents tested positive for COVID-19.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A third inmate in the community corrections center in Omaha has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said the inmate went to the hospital for an unrelated medical issue and was tested for COVID-19 when he was admitted, KETV reports.

The agency said it will start contact tracing to identify other individuals who had close contact with the inmate.

Nine corrections department staff members also have tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said some of those staff members have completed their quarantine and have since returned to work.

Johns Hopkins University reports that Nebraska has 113 deaths and 9,600 cases, although the number of cases is believed to be low because of testing limits.

