3 unvaccinated RI teachers placed on unpaid leave

BARRINGTON, R.I. (AP) — Three teachers in a Rhode Island school district have been placed on unpaid leave for two months because they aren't vaccinated for COVID-19, a teachers' union said.

The National Education Association, Rhode Island said the three Barrington teachers are among some in the district who have chosen not to get vaccinated because they believe it will present them with an undue hardship. The teachers face termination on Jan. 1 if they don't get their shots, the Providence Journal reported.