3 testify Georgia's Beck directed money flows from insurer

ATLANTA (AP) — Sonya and Steve McKaig were close friends with Jim Beck until they got a look at the evidence that federal investigators had gathered against the now-suspended Georgia insurance commissioner. Then the friendship ended with the McKaigs saying they learned Beck was embezzling.
“I believed in Jim Beck,” Steve McKaig testified Wednesday, the second day of Beck's trial in federal court in Atlanta. “I believed he was an honorable man, an honest man with great ideas for Georgia, and he had been my friend.”