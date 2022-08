GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Three Golden Valley men have been arrested for allegedly pretending to be U.S. Marshals, breaking into a home and assaulting two women inside.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said 35-year-old Mark Hutchins Jr. and 46-year-old Jason Wortman both have been booked into jail on suspicion of burglary and aggravated assault while 60-year-old Humberto Perez is being held on suspicion of burglary and domestic violence assault.