BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Three managers are leaving the Office for Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging in Vermont's largest city after the director announced last month that she was departing.

Thursday is Director Tyeastia Green's last day. She's planning to take a similar job in Minneapolis. The office's managers for justice and policy, health equity and engagement and public health equity also are leaving the Burlington office. Reasons for their departures weren't immediately known.