3 million children may miss a semester in flood-hit Pakistan MUNIR AHMED, Associated Press Sep. 29, 2022 Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 7:46 a.m.
1 of8 Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains attend school at a flood relief camp in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Months of heavy monsoon rains and flooding have killed over a 1000 people and affected 3.3 million in this South Asian nation while half a million people have become homeless. Pervez Masih/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 In this handout photo released by Press Information Department, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, second right, talks a student at a makeshift school inside a tent in the flood-hit area of Suhbatpur in Baluchistan, Pakistan. Sharif on Wednesday promised the country's millions of homeless people that the government will ensure they are paid to rebuild their homes and return to their lives after the country's worst-ever floods. (Press Information Department via AP) Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains attend school at a flood relief camp in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Months of heavy monsoon rains and flooding have killed over a 1000 people and affected 3.3 million in this South Asian nation while half a million people have become homeless. Pervez Masih/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Flood affected children attend school organized by Islamic group Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, in Sukkur, Pakistan, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Officials warned Sunday that more flooding was expected as Lake Manchar in southern Pakistan swelled from monsoon rains that began in mid-June and have killed nearly 1,300 people. Fareed Khan/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 In this handout photo released by Pakistan Prime Minister Office, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, center, and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, left, interact with children at a school set up at a flood relief camp in Jaffarabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Guterres on Saturday toured Pakistan's flood-ravaged Sindh and Baluchistan provinces a day after saying the world is obligated to provide "massive" amounts of relief to the impoverished country. (Pakistan Prime Minister Office via AP) Show More Show Less
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Almost 3 million children in Pakistan may miss at least one semester because of flood damage to schools, officials said Thursday, following heavy monsoon rains likely worsened by climate change.
Unprecedented deluges since mid-June have affected more than 33 million people, inundated millions of acres of land and devastated infrastructure, including education facilities.