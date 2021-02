JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Someone who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket in St. Louis won $3 million in Tuesday night's drawing, Missouri Lottery officials said.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Gas Mart at 209 E. Grand Ave. in St. Louis. The ticket matched all five while ball numbers to win a base prize of $1 million. The winner also played the Megaplier option, which multiplied the prize by a Megaplier number, which was 3.