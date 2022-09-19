3 killed in Colorado midair collision identified

DENVER (AP) — Three people killed after two planes collided near Denver were identified Monday as the investigation into what went wrong continued.

The victims from Saturday's crash of a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos — a light, homebuilt aircraft — were Daniel Wilmoth, 22, Samuel Fisher, 23, and Henry Butler, 69, the Boulder County coroner's office said. The coroner's office did not say which men were on which plane, but the Xenos was registered to Butler according to Federal Aviation Administration records.