https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/3-killed-by-falling-trees-as-storm-lashes-15520739.php
3 killed by falling trees as storm lashes Australian city
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A wild storm that hit Australia's second-largest city knocked out power to 50,000 homes and felled trees that killed three people, authorities said Friday.
A 4-year-old boy was struck by a tree Thursday evening and died later in hospital, a police statement said.
A 59-year-old man was killed when a falling tree crushed the car he was driving. And another tree truck a pickup truck on a highway, killing a 36-year-old woman passenger. The 24-year-old male driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries, officials said.
Around 50,000 homes in Australia's second-largest city were still without power on Friday morning.
Emergency services received more than 1,700 calls for help.
View Comments