3 jailed after illegal moonshine operation busted in Alabama

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (AP) — Three people are in custody after state authorities busted an illegal moonshine operation in east Alabama.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation on Jan. 6 carried out a search in rural Russell County near Hurtsboro where agents discovered a 48-barrel still, Trooper Joel Hart said Tuesday. After a subsequent search of a nearby residence, authorities seized about 325 gallons of illicit moonshine whiskey hidden throughout the property, Hart said.