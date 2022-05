PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Three former workers at a church day care center in central Alabama have been indicted on more than three dozen charges of abusing children ages 2 and younger, some of whom were harmed on video, authorities said Tuesday.

A special grand jury returned charges after watching security videos that showed children being hit, kicked and punched, according to court records and prosecutor C.J. Robinson, who spoke at a news conference.