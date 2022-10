SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Three people died and two others were injured when an SUV struck a deer along the Indiana Toll Road and crashed into an oncoming pickup truck, police said.

Indiana State Police said preliminary findings indicate the SUV was traveling westbound just before 8 p.m. EDT Sunday when it struck a deer, crossed the tollway's center median and collided with an eastbound pickup truck in northern Indiana's St. Joseph County.