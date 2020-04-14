3 caught in stolen vehicle in Milford

Milford Police Milford Police Photo: Contributed Photo. / Photo: Contributed Photo. / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close 3 caught in stolen vehicle in Milford 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MILFORD — Three people, one of them a juvenile, were taken into custody early Tuesday after they were found in a stolen vehicle.

At 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, a Milford Police officer noticed a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Aster Road and Cornflower Drive. As the officer approached, three people fled on foot. Police said they were found a short time later.

Raul Lozado, 19, of Colchester, and Hector Rios, 18, of Bridgeport, were both charged with second-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny, interfering with an officer and risk of injury to a minor. Bond was $10,000 each with a June 1 court date.

A juvenile was also taken into custody, Milford Police said.