3 barbers ticketed for cutting hair at Michigan Capitol

Brandi Bates gives Mike Greenbauer a free haircut at the State Capitol during a rally in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Barbers and hair stylists are protesting the state's stay-at-home orders, a defiant demonstration that reflects how salons have become a symbol for small businesses that are eager to reopen two months after the COVID-19 pandemic began.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Police ticketed three people for cutting hair during a protest outside the Michigan Capitol, where about a dozen barbers and hair stylists defied stay-at-home orders to give free hair cuts Wednesday.

About 350 people were attending the demonstration that was organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition to protest the orders imposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Three barbers were cited for disorderly conduct — engaging in an illegal occupation or business — after being warned by state police.

The cases were referred to the state attorney general. The penalty is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail, a $500 fine, or both.

Whitmer's stay-home order requires the closure of places of public accommodation such as barbershops and salons.

Angela Rigas, of Caledonia in western Michigan, said she was ticketed after refusing three times to stop cutting hair.

“We're all here for the same reason today — to show the governor that our rights do not come from her and that we need to open Michigan. People need to get back to work,” she said.