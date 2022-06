BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Three people have been arrested in connection with the quadruple murder five years ago of a prominent family that owned a restaurant in Bremerton, Washington, authorities said Monday.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s office said a 43-year-old man and a 49-year-old man, both from Bremerton, and a 50-year-old Gig Harbor man face felony charges, ranging from first-degree aggravated murder, first-degree murder, first-degree arson and first-degree burglary.