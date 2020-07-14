3 Democrats face off to challenge GOP Sen. Susan Collins

FILE - In this June 30, 2020, file photo, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Three Democrat candidates are seeking their party's nomination in the July 14 Maine primary to challenge Collins in the November general election. (Al Drago/Pool via AP, File) less FILE - In this June 30, 2020, file photo, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Three Democrat candidates are ... more Photo: Al Drago, AP Photo: Al Drago, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close 3 Democrats face off to challenge GOP Sen. Susan Collins 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine voters did much of their work ahead of Tuesday's primary election, casting tens of thousands of absentee ballots as House Speaker Sara Gideon faced two other Democrats to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in a race that’s critical to the battle for control of the Senate.

Three Republicans were also facing off in the 2nd Congressional District for the opportunity to try to unseat first-term Democratic Rep. Jared Golden. Also on the ballot are two bond proposals worth $120 million.

Because of the pandemic, state officials encouraged voters to use mail-in absentee ballots instead of voting in person, but in-person voting was still available as an option.

In the Democratic Senate primary, Gideon faced challenges by activist Betsy Sweet and attorney Bre Kidman.

Gideon, who's raised a staggering $23 million, received early backing from the Democratic establishment, securing an endorsement from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, and has kept a laser focus on Collins, much to the chagrin of her challengers.

Kidman and Sweet criticized the Washington influence and said Gideon’s vow to take money out of politics rang hollow as her own money grew into the biggest haul for a political candidate in state history.

The winner of the primary is entitled to about $3.7 million from a crowdsourced fund for Collins’ challenger that was established during the Senate fight over Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation. Some Democrats were furious over Collins’ vote in favor of Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s controversial appointee.

Collins has raised $16 million. The four-term senator is a household name in the state with a reputation for independence, but Democrats are battering her over her critical 2018 support for Kavanaugh,

Democrats need to gain at least three seats to capture Senate control. Republicans are defending 25 of the 38 seats in play, even as Trump’s deteriorating standing in the polls jeopardizes GOP candidates around the country.

With Collins widely considered one of the GOP’s most endangered Senate incumbents, a Collins victory would narrow Democrats’ pathway to wresting control of the chamber.