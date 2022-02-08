2nd try to undo veto saves Kansas GOP map targeting Democrat

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans on Tuesday revived a redistricting plan that would make it harder for the only Kansas Democrat in Congress to win reelection, engineering a second-chance override of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's veto of the measure in the state Senate.
The Senate vote Tuesday was 27-11 and gave Republican leaders exactly the two-thirds majority they needed, with two GOP senators abstaining. The measure goes next to the House, which has a month to decide whether to override Kelly's veto and make the new district lines law. It wasn't clear whether Republicans yet have the necessary two-thirds majority there, but they are close.