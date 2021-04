PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence police are investigating another shooting near the spot where a 21-year-old man was shot to death early Monday morning.

The 29-year-old victim of the shooting at about 8:30 p.m. Monday near a makeshift memorial for Isaias Bulus was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life threatening, police said. Bulus, 21, was found fatally shot inside a vehicle on Atlantic Avenue at about 2 a.m. Monday.