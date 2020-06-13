29 more coronavirus deaths in Illinois; total now 6,289

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An additional 29 people in Illinois have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,289, health officials said Saturday.

Twelve of the deaths occurred in Cook County, the Illinois Department of Public Health said.

There are 673 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the total to 131,871 cases, the department said.

More than 1.1 million people have been tested in Illinois, the department said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough but also milder cases of pneumonia. The risk of death is greater for older adults and people with other health problems.