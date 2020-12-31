2020 finally ending, but New Year's revelries muted by virus ROD McGUIRK, Associated Press Dec. 31, 2020 Updated: Dec. 31, 2020 1:07 a.m.
1 of10 A family walks past a fence near the harbour foreshore ahead of New Years Eve in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. One million people would usually crowd the Sydney Harbor to watch the annual fireworks that center on the Sydney Harbor Bridge. But this year authorities are advising revelers to watch the fireworks on television Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 A man films the harbour foreshore on his mobile phone ahead of New Years Eve in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. One million people would usually crowd the Sydney Harbor to watch the annual fireworks that center on the Sydney Harbor Bridge. But this year authorities are advising revelers to watch the fireworks on television Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 A signs adorns a security fence near the Sydney foreshore ahead of New Years Eve in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. One million people would usually crowd the Sydney Harbor to watch the annual fireworks that center on the Sydney Harbor Bridge. But this year authorities are advising revelers to watch the fireworks on television Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 A signs adorns a security fence near the harbour foreshore ahead of New Years Eve in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. One million people would usually crowd the Sydney Harbor to watch the annual fireworks that center on the Sydney Harbor Bridge. But this year authorities are advising revelers to watch the fireworks on television Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 The Space Needle is seen through the pillars of a public art display, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Seattle. The landmark's usual in-person fireworks display on New Year's Eve will instead be a virtual display streamed on the internet. The coronavirus scourge that dominated the 2020 is also looming over New Year's festivities and forcing officials worldwide to tone them down. From New York's Times Square to Sydney Harbor, big public blowouts are being turned into TV-only shows and digital events. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 The street leading to the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany is seen closed on Thursday Dec. 29, 2020 as set-up work starts for the digital New Year's Eve party "Welcome Berlin 2021". Like many cities across the globe New Year's celebrations will be virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions. (Christophe Gateau/DPA via AP) Christophe Gateau/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Workers secure a panel of Waterford crystal triangles on the Times Square New Year's Eve ball, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Event organizers test the New Year's Eve Ball ahead of the official Times Square celebration Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 A few pedestrians make their way across a lightly trafficked intersection in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. While there will be a ball drop in Times Square on New Year's Eve, it will be primarily for TV cameras as the usual tightly packed crowds of revelers will not be permitted due to the pandemic. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 A worker holds one of the 192 Waterford crystal triangles that will be placed on the Times Square New Year's Eve ball, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — This New Year’s Eve is being celebrated like no other, with pandemic restrictions limiting crowds and many people bidding farewell to a year they’d prefer to forget.
Australia will be among the first nations to ring in 2021 because of its proximity to the International Date Line. In past years 1 million people crowded Sydney's harbor to watch fireworks that center on the Sydney Harbor Bridge.